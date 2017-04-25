Can You Spot The Snake In This Picture? It's Hiding In Plain Sight

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 25, 2017 16:03 IST
15 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Can You Spot The Snake In This Picture? It's Hiding In Plain Sight

The photo has left many stumped. See if you can spot the venomous reptile.

New Delhi:  It's a real life puzzle, albeit a deadly one. A Twitter-user named Helen posted a picture on the micro blogging website recently, challenging fellow-tweeple to find the snake in the picture. The pic was sent to her by a 'HERper' - somebody who searches for amphibians and reptiles. A lot of people on Twitter were left stumped, completely failing to see the reptile. So take a look and see if you can spot the snake? Hint: Look carefully, it's hiding in plain sight:
 
Helen, according to her bio, is a Ph.D student in the Grace Lab at FIT studying pythons, boas, pitvipers. It still took her a good two minutes to spot the snake. If you haven't found it yet, she has helpfully pointed it out:
 
And, just to emphasise how dangerous exactly the outdoors are if you don't look where you're going, Helen also points out that the snake is a venomous Agkistrodon contortrix, aka, a copperhead snake.
Well, did you manage to find the snake by yourself? Do let us know using the comments section below.

Click here for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

15 Shares
ALSO READ'Personal Flying Machine', Backed By Google Co-Founder, On Sale This Year
snakecopperhead snakefind the snake

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableThe Zookeeper's WifeMaatrNoorSonata

................................ Advertisement ................................