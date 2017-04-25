Can You Spot The Snake In This Picture? It's Hiding In Plain Sight

Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied: "can you spot the snake?" pic.twitter.com/oVkjOm8ufy- Helen(@SssnakeySci) April 23, 2017
Helen, according to her bio, is a Ph.D student in the Grace Lab at FIT studying pythons, boas, pitvipers. It still took her a good two minutes to spot the snake. If you haven't found it yet, she has helpfully pointed it out:
If y'all haven't found it yet... Copperhead, aka Agkistrodon contortrix. Cute but venomous, so no touchy! pic.twitter.com/pSVMIhFP0o- Helen (@SssnakeySci) April 24, 2017
And, just to emphasise how dangerous exactly the outdoors are if you don't look where you're going, Helen also points out that the snake is a venomous Agkistrodon contortrix, aka, a copperhead snake.
Well, did you manage to find the snake by yourself?
