How An American Woman Is Protesting Against Donald Trump With Sarees

In August last year, union Textiles minister Smriti Irani started the "I wear handloom" campaign on Twitter to promote India's textile industry and the thousands of weavers in the country. The campaign was a huge hit with celebs and politicians and Twitter was flooded with photos of them wearing handspun clothes. But even before the campaign came into being, an American woman in Chicago was a fan of the Indian handloom.Stacy Jacobs visited Chennai in 2015 which is when she was introduced to Indian textiles. Since then, her Instagram profile has been a vibrant photo album of rich, colourful Indian fabrics. Stacy soon graduated from the kurtas, tunics to the glorious Indian saree when she first attempted draping the six-yards of fabric.But somewhere along the way, the clothes became a symbol of what they stood for. Stacy now wears her treasured sarees as a symbol of diversity. #iwearhandloom soon gave way to #protestsaree when she wore a blue cotton saree to the Women's March on January 21, the same day Donald Trump took oath as US President. Since then, she has draped the saree to speak on several issues and often policies by US President Donald Trump.Here she is using the saree to protest against misogyny. "Today I am protesting the misogynistic attitude and behavior of the so-called American president, in the strongest possible terms. Think I'm too lumpy to show a little skin, Trump? You're not impressed? Get this: there are six yards of magic fabric between you and where you might grab me. These yards were made by the fearsome Dongria Kondh tribe, who refused to back down in their fight against a massive British mining company. Like the Dongria Kondh #iwontbackdown," she wrote.A saree to protest against Donald Trump's ban on Muslims from several countries. "I stand in opposition to bigotry, hatred, and the current American president," she said.Her saree against the president's health care bill which was eventually rejected.She even backed Indian artisans by wearing a tussar silk tribal saree from Odisha.This one to protest against the US President refusing to declare his tax returns and his proposed tax cuts for the rich.Here she explains that borders belong only sarees and not in countriesShe even reposted the 'original' protest saree.She also protested against the proposed Mexican border wall Mr Trump plans to buildBringing people together, one saree at a time.