Biker Towed Along With His Bike In Kanpur, Video Will Make You Laugh

Video of a biker being towed along with his bike in Kanpur has gone viral on social media

Highlights A biker in Kanpur was towed along with his bike The biker had reportedly parked his bike in a no-parking zone The man refused to get off his vehicle, was towed along with it

@ANINewsUP@somy_bored ha ha ha traffic police is so efficient n duty bound — Vini (@ViniMehra1) March 9, 2017

@ANINewsUP It's A Bird... It's A Plane... It's Superman on a Bike! — Sangeeta Sharma (@Musica_speaks) March 9, 2017

@ANINewsUP@ANI_news Apart from the traffic fine, he should be charged Entertainment Tax. He must have enjoyed this ride! — (@lifeteaser) March 9, 2017

@ANINewsUP@mallubang77 Traffic Police should at least have the Intelligence to know that Human Life is much more Valuable than d Fine — Awakened Indian (@anantchary) March 9, 2017

@ANINewsUP ...Is there any fine for endangering a particulars life?? — Shubham Singh (@HShubhams) March 9, 2017

@ANINewsUP@alok_bhatt they shouldn't have done that. His life it at risk. — Subramanya Prasad (@subpra) March 9, 2017

@ANINewsUP@ANI_news Irresponsible traffic police! It seems, they are not concerned for man's life. — ♡ JαHαNGıR αNSαRi ツ (@ittefaq_se) March 9, 2017

What do you do when traffic violators don't cooperate with law enforcement? Just take them with you - that seems to be the mantra for the traffic police in Kanpur. A video from Kanpur of a biker being towed along with his bike has gone viral on social media.Traffic cops tried to tow a bike parked in the no-parking zone in the Bada Chauraha area of Kanpur. The rider reportedly refused to get off his bike or pay the fine, so the cops decided to tow the man along with his bike.Twitter was quick to react to Kanpur Police's unusual method.However, many argued that traffic police risked the man's life.What do you think of their method? Let us know in the comments below.