Author Dying Of Cancer Writes Heartbreaking Essay: 'Marry My Husband'

An epitome of true, unselfish love. Famous children's books author Amy Krouse Rosenthal, who was diagnosed with cancer, has penned an emotional essay seeking a partner for her husband. In a heartfelt essay titled 'You May Want To Marry My Husband' in New York Times, the terminally-ill author has written a dating profile for her husband of 26 years in hopes of finding a companion for him.
"I have been married to the most extraordinary man for 26 years. I was planning on at least another 26 together", she writes. Rosenthal, who was diagnosed with Ovarian cancer in September 2015, says she decided to write the essay as she faces a 'pressing deadline'.
Her husband, she says, is an easy man to fall in love with. 5-foot-10, a lawyer who loves to cook and enjoys live music, Rosenthal writes in her essay. "If you're looking for a dreamy, let's-go-for-it travel companion, Jason is your man", she mentions.
The essay is full of beautiful anecdotes about her husband and their time together. "Here is the kind of man Jason is: He showed up at our first pregnancy ultrasound with flowers", she writes.
"I am wrapping this up on Valentine's Day, and the most genuine, non-vase-oriented gift I can hope for is that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins", she sums up.
The tear-jerking essay soon went viral online. "The bar is now so impossibly high, though. Beautifully graceful & utterly heartbreaking" said a Twitter user.
You can read her entire essay here