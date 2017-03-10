Amal Clooney Talks Genocide At UN. TIME Tweets On Baby Bump Instead

A tweet by TIME is being slammed for focussing on Amal Clooney's baby bump as she addressed UN

Amal Clooney shows off her baby bump at the United Nations https://t.co/EvO1cIvKDu — TIME (@TIME) March 9, 2017

@harriethadfield@TIME Shame in you, Time Magazine. You have no idea what #AmalClooney said? Is it about the baby breeding job of women? — Luciana L. (@LucianaLamb) March 10, 2017

@TIME She was there at hearings on genocide, which is her *job*. Could you be more patronizing and vapid if you tried? — Jonathan Eyler-Werve (@EylerWerve) March 9, 2017

@TIME We just celebrated International Women's Day. This is not the headline, how about pretending she is a person doing important stuff? — Carolyn (@cstampeen) March 9, 2017

@TIME And once everyone had finished asking her if she wanted a boy or girl, she got on with all that genocide investigation stuff. — Ross McKinnonWaddell (@Ramck001) March 9, 2017

@TIME@motto shame on you for not focusing on substance of her speech. Another example of how women are not taken seriously. — Christina (@cwu_bunzi) March 9, 2017

@TIME Oh good. I'm glad you focused on the important things and not like her discussing genocide and human rights and what not. — Lo Mayne (@LoMayne) March 9, 2017

@TIME@motto Amal Clooney travels to the UN to Push for Protection of Human Rights. #fixedyourheadline — Caryn (@CCB317) March 9, 2017

It was an important day for human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. Addressing the United Nations, she urged Iraq to agree to a UN probe into crimes committed by ISIS. Her powerful speech was highlighted by major publications. But a tweet by TIME is facing the collective anger of the world wide web. The publication tweeted a photo of Amal Clooney with George Clooney with the caption 'Amal Clooney shows off her baby bump at the United Nations'. The tweet did not go down well on Twitter and many called it sexist.People came together to point out why the activist and lawyer was at the UN. Many called out the publication for not focussing on the substance of her speech and highlighting her baby bump and clothes instead.Amal Clooney was speaking on behalf of Yazidi women who escaped ISIS enslavement. She was addressing member states for the second time in six months to call for action against ISIS terrorists.In August 2015, news agency Associated Press was under fire for referring to her as George Clooney's wife.What do you think of their tweet? Let us know in the comments below.