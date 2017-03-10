Amal Clooney Talks Genocide At UN. TIME Tweets On Baby Bump Instead

Updated: March 10, 2017 17:28 IST
Amal Clooney Talks Genocide At UN. TIME Tweets On Baby Bump Instead

A tweet by TIME is being slammed for focussing on Amal Clooney's baby bump as she addressed UN

New Delhi:  It was an important day for human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. Addressing the United Nations, she urged Iraq to agree to a UN probe into crimes committed by ISIS. Her powerful speech was highlighted by major publications. But a tweet by TIME is facing the collective anger of the world wide web. The publication tweeted a photo of Amal Clooney with George Clooney with the caption 'Amal Clooney shows off her baby bump at the United Nations'. The tweet did not go down well on Twitter and many called it sexist.

This is what TIME tweeted
 
People came together to point out why the activist and lawyer was at the UN. Many called out the publication for not focussing on the substance of her speech and highlighting her baby bump and clothes instead.
 
Amal Clooney was speaking on behalf of Yazidi women who escaped ISIS enslavement. She was addressing member states for the second time in six months to call for action against ISIS terrorists.

In August 2015, news agency Associated Press was under fire for referring to her as George Clooney's wife.

What do you think of their tweet? Let us know in the comments below.

