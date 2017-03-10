Amal Clooney Talks Genocide At UN. TIME Tweets On Baby Bump Instead

This is what TIME tweeted
Amal Clooney shows off her baby bump at the United Nations https://t.co/EvO1cIvKDu— TIME (@TIME) March 9, 2017
People came together to point out why the activist and lawyer was at the UN. Many called out the publication for not focussing on the substance of her speech and highlighting her baby bump and clothes instead.
@harriethadfield@TIME Shame in you, Time Magazine. You have no idea what #AmalClooney said? Is it about the baby breeding job of women?— Luciana L. (@LucianaLamb) March 10, 2017
@lindapedia@jamileh@TIME@people@EverydaySexism Indeed. A particularly bad example of #everydaysexism.— Trisha Elliott (@Trisha_the_doc) March 9, 2017
@TIME She was there at hearings on genocide, which is her *job*. Could you be more patronizing and vapid if you tried?— Jonathan Eyler-Werve (@EylerWerve) March 9, 2017
@TIME We just celebrated International Women's Day. This is not the headline, how about pretending she is a person doing important stuff?— Carolyn (@cstampeen) March 9, 2017
@TIME And once everyone had finished asking her if she wanted a boy or girl, she got on with all that genocide investigation stuff.— Ross McKinnonWaddell (@Ramck001) March 9, 2017
@TIME@motto shame on you for not focusing on substance of her speech. Another example of how women are not taken seriously.— Christina (@cwu_bunzi) March 9, 2017
@TIME Oh good. I'm glad you focused on the important things and not like her discussing genocide and human rights and what not.— Lo Mayne (@LoMayne) March 9, 2017
@TIME@motto Amal Clooney travels to the UN to Push for Protection of Human Rights. #fixedyourheadline— Caryn (@CCB317) March 9, 2017
Amal Clooney was speaking on behalf of Yazidi women who escaped ISIS enslavement. She was addressing member states for the second time in six months to call for action against ISIS terrorists.
In August 2015, news agency Associated Press was under fire for referring to her as George Clooney's wife.
