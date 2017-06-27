Behind Mumbai Jail Riots, Alleged Murder, Sexual Abuse by Woman Official

The woman who died on Friday in Mumbai's Byculla jail, had been sexually abused by a jail official, the police have said. There have been allegations that a baton had been inserted in her private parts by Manisha Pokharkar, who heads the women's section of the jail, the police have said. A medical report is awaited.The incident had led to a near-riot in jail the next day. Indrani Mukerjea, who is currently in the jail on charges of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, was among the 200 women accused of instigating it.The riot had started after the woman prisoner -- who was serving a life sentence -- was beaten up, allegedly by jail officials, after she stole a couple of eggs when food was being distributed to the prisoners.The police now say an inmate has alleged that she has seen Ms Pokharkar use a baton to violate the woman. A complaint has been filed on basis of her allegation.Six jail officials were suspended after the riot, the accused official is also among them. The police have filed a murder case against her.Over the weekend, CCTV footage from the jail, located in the heart of Mumbai, showed Indrani Mukerjea, 44, standing on the jail's rooftop with other inmates. Officials said she had urged women prisoners to use their children to shield themselves from jail officials when the riot broke out."Due to the death of an inmate, the prisoners felt unsafe and insecure. If she is found involved in the incident pursuant to the investigation being carried out by the police and prison authorities, necessary action will follow," Ms Mukerjea's lawyer, Gunjan Mangla had told NDTV.