5 Coaches Of Kurla-Ambarnath Local Train Derail Near Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

Five coaches of Kurla-Ambarnath local train derailed early this morning near Kalyan in Mumbai suburbs. No injuries have been reported, say officials.At 5:53 am on Thursday, five coaches of a Kurla bound local train derailed near between Kalyan-Vitthalwadi station.No injuries have been reported.Train services along the Kalyan-Karjat and Amabarnath-Karjat route that were temporarily suspended after the incident have now been restored, the officials of Central Railway said.Kalyan Dombivali Municipal corporation is running extra buses between Kalyan and Ambarnath and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or CST and Kalyan to facilitate commuters during the peak hours.The incident comes a day after 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh injuring over 40 people.