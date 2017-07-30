RSS Worker Has Hand Chopped Off, Dies In Kerala, BJP Calls For State-Wide Strike Today

BJP has called for a state wide strike in Kerala today after a RSS karyavaha Rajesh Edavakode was attacked to death. Rajesh, who was 34 years old, died in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala's capital, after he was brutally attacked and had his palm chopped off. The incident happened yesterday night around 9pm, in the city itself.According to Inspector General of Police Manoj Abraham, "The attack was by a gang of men involving CPM activists. However, there was a long history of enmity between one of the accused and the victim. We are also probing any angle of political motive."Senior party leaders made late night visits to KIMS, the hospital where the RSS worker was admitted after the attack.The death comes just two days after a BJP state office was attacked, following which CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son's house was attacked - all in Thiruvananthapuram.The tension began on Thursday evening, with the defacing of a Left youth wing flag, and soon escalated to houses of BJP and CPM workers being vandalised. But acting swiftly, the police arrested 6 RSS activists and seized weapons from them. By evening, 4 CPM activists, including a local councillor, were arrested for creating law and order problems.The CCTV footage released by BJP in Friday had allegedly showed a CPM councillor and youth wing leader pelting stones and damaging the BJP state office, right in the presence of the police, who stood like mute spectators. They have been arrested. While one policeman tried to take on the attackers, he was kicked and beaten. Two policemen were promptly suspended for inaction.