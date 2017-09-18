Rain Continues To Batter Kerala

A day after torrential rain wreaked havoc across the state, there was a general respite from heavy showers in Kerala today.However, some high range areas and interior parts of the southern state continued to receive heavy rains for the second consecutive day, causing uprooting of trees and traffic snarls on ghat roads.According to Indian Meteorological Department office here, southwest monsoon has been vigorous over the state and rain occurred at most places in union territory Lakshadweep.Heavy rainfall is most likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till tomorrow morning, they said.Landslip was reported at Poonchola in Kanjirapuzha in northern Palakkad district last night.A house was completely destroyed after the landslip and a major road in the place was washed away isolating the entire area.According to authorities, Mannarkad in Palakkad which received an extremely heavy rainfall of 23 cm yesterday, was the highest ever rainfall experienced in the place in the last 20 years.Traffic snarls were reported in 20 spots on Mannarkad ghat road in the heavy rains and efforts are on to restore it, they said.According to IMD regional office here, Ernakulam south in Ernakulam district received 15 cm rain, followed by Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district 12 cm today.Peerumade, Munnar and Idukki in Idukki district, Taliparamba and Irikkur in Kannur district, Kumarakom in Kottayam district and Mannarkad in Palakkad district received 11 cm rain each, it said.