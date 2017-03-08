Muslim Woman Allegedly Forced To Remove Headscarf For PM Modi's Event

A Muslim woman was allegedly forced to remove her headscarf at an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat today. Shaharban Saidsalavi was a member of a delegation from Kerala who attended the event held in Gandhinagar, which was meant to honour women achievers on the occasion of the International Women's Day. For a practising Muslim woman, hijab or headscarf is not only considered a matter of modesty, but also an intricate part of religious observation.Noorbinal Rashid, a member of Kerala Women's Commission Member said Ms Saidsalavi, a panchayat president, was asked to remove her headscarf by the security persons at the venue. It was taken away for the entire duration of the event, which was attended by nearly 6,000 people.Ms Saidsalavi, who has been a local body leader for over 20 years, had been invited to the function as her panchayat in Wayanand for its contribution in making the area open defecation free."She was given her headscarf after an hour when other members from the delegation intervened," said Yahy Khan, who had been informed about the matter from Kerala's 100-odd member delegation who had accompanied Ms Saidsalavi."This is an insult and unacceptable. On Women's Day, this is what is happening to a woman from a minority community," Ms Rashid added.Calling it a violation of human rights, Kerala Women's Commission has demanded action against the security officer concerned. But the seniormost police officer of the district has denied the allegations."The woman's face was covered and it had to be removed to check her identity. This was done in the presence of the lady co-ordinator", said Virendra Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Gandhinagar.NDTV has been unable to contact Ms Saidsalavi.