Delhi, Mumbai On High Alert After Serial Blasts In Kerala

Following the serial blasts during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses at a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery today, security has been tightened in the national capital and Mumbai.

The Delhi Police said that security has been stepped up in crowded areas of the city in view of the blasts. Similarly, the Mumbai Police has issued a high alert and increased security in view of the festive season, upcoming cricket matches, and the recent blasts in Kerala. Security has already been stepped up at Chabad House, a Jewish centre in Mumbai, owing to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is in constant touch with intelligence agencies and is taking any input seriously. Security arrangements are being made at crowded places," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

One person was killed and 36 were injured in a series of explosions at the convention centre shortly after a prayer meeting began today. The meeting, held in Kalamassery which is about 10 kilometres from Kochi, was attended by nearly 2,000 people. Today was the final day of a three-day prayer meet which began on October 27.

Kerala Police said that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the attack and that a special investigation team (SIT) would be formed to investigate the case. Sources have claimed that the explosive was placed in a tiffin box.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone following the string of explosions. Mr Shah ordered the heads of the NIA and NSG, two central agencies specializing in counterterrorism investigations and operations, to dispatch their specialised teams to the scene to begin an inquiry.