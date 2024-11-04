3 Accused Found Guilty, 1 Acquitted In 2016 Kollam Collectorate Blast Case

The court will announce the sentencing for the guilty on Tuesday. (Representational)

The Kollam Principal District and Sessions Court on Monday found the first three accused guilty in the 2016 Kollam Collectorate blast case while the fourth accused was acquitted in a verdict delivered by the court eight years after the blast.

The three accused identified as Abbas Ali, Karim Raja, Dawood Sulaiman, all hailing from Tamil Nadu were convicted in the case, while Shamsudeen was acquitted.

The blast occurred on June 15, 2016, and rocked the premises of the collectorate, injuring one person. The court will announce the sentencing for the guilty on Tuesday.

The accused had used an improvised explosive device (IED) which was placed inside a jeep that was parked on the collectorate compound. The IED was detonated with the help of a timer device.

