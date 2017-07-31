'Get Out': Kerala Chief Minister Snaps At Media Before Meeting With BJP The Chief Minister reportedly lost his cool and screamed "get out" at journalists and camera persons who had gathered at the Thiruvananthapuram hotel, the venue for the "peace meeting".

Two days after a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's capital, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met BJP and RSS leaders to iron out political differences in the state. However, minutes before the meeting, media persons at the venue were told to "get out".The Chief Minister reportedly lost his cool and in an insulting way said "get out" to journalists and camera persons who had gathered at the Thiruvananthapuram hotel, the venue for the " peace meeting ".The media persons were left shocked by the way they were treated. Angry journalists demanded to know why they weren't informed if they weren't allowed inside the hall.Later, when asked about his behaviour and if journalists deserved such treatment by the state's chief, he refused to comment. "He ignored our repeated questions," one journalist said. His office later issued a statement that media wasn't allowed at the event.Following the two-hour meeting with BJP's state president Kummanam Rajshekharan, RSS state leader Gopalankutty Master and others, Mr Vijayan, while briefing the media, said, "Both sides, CPM and BJP, will create awareness among their cadres and ensure such instances of violence will not be repeated. BJP-RSS-CPM peace talks will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur and Kottayam. An all-party meeting will be held on August 6 in the state capital."Mr Rajasekharan added, "We have demanded freedom for our political activities. We want action against erring police personnel who failed to act and protect us. They didn't file any FIRs. The Chief Minister said he wanted peace and he would ensure strict action against those responsible irrespective of their party affiliations."Rajesh Edavakode, 34, was hacked to death by a group of men on Saturday. A case of murder was filed and eight men were arrested by the police.Governor P Sathasivam had summoned Chief Minister Vijayan and police chief Loknath Behra yesterday and sought information on the RSS worker's death and other recent incidents of violence.Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted, "I expect that the political violence in Kerala is curbed and that the perpetrators are brought to justice expeditiously."