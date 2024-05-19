CUET UG 2024: 87.11% Of Exam Completed In Four Days, Computer-Based Test From May 21

With the fourth day of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 ending on May 18, a total of 87.11% of the CUET (UG) 2024 was completed in four days from May 15 to May 18.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the fourth day of the CUET UG for three subjects - History, Political Science, and Sociology - at 603 exam centres on May 18. A total of 1,37,601 students took the History exam across 542 centres, with an 84 per cent attendance rate. Additionally, 1,61,360 candidates sat for the Political Science test at 580 centres, showing a 78 per cent attendance, while 35,728 candidates participated in the Sociology exam across 431 centres, with an 84 per cent attendance rate.

Advertisement

"Since students write multiple tests, the above is equivalent to handling 5,39,110 students on a single day. This constitutes 5.78% of the total scheduled slots for students registered in pen-and-paper mode," UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar said.

"So far, we have covered 87.09% of the total students who have registered for CUET-UG. The average attendance on the fourth day is 83% higher than the previous days," the UGC chief added.

"To make sure students get their first choice of test centre, NTA ensured that almost every alternate district across the country has a test centre, particularly in tribal areas, hilly areas, and the northeastern region," he added.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the remaining 48 subjects, including 31 languages and 17 domain-specific subjects, will take place on May 21, 22, and 24, 2024. These exams will be held at over 600 examination centres in approximately 300 cities nationwide and overseas. Admit cards for these exams have already been released.

The CUET (UG) 2024 Examination commenced on May 15 at 2,157 examination centres nationwide and in 26 cities outside the country. A total of 13.48 lakh candidates registered for the CUET UG 2024.