Award-Winning Kerala Actress Surabhi Lakshmi Trolled For Eating Beef On Onam TV Special

When Kerala's National Award-winning actress Surabhi Lakshmi ate beef for a TV show for Onam and posted a picture of her eating chicken on the day of the festival, little did she realise, she says, she would find herself in the crosshairs of abusive trolls."Eating non-vegetarian - beef or chicken - is very normal in northern side of Kerala. While shooting with MediaOne channel, three weeks before Onam, I myself selected the Kozhikode hotel venue and the dishes - because I am a frequent visitor there. And their beef is the signature dish. Without understanding anything, people have just started abusing," Surabhi Lakshmi told NDTV.Ms Lakshmi, who won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her film Minnaminungu this year, says the torrent of abuse flared after she shared a photograph of herself with an Onam spread including fried chicken on Thiru Onam day, earlier this week."Next Onam, you must celebrate by having some pork also," wrote one user. Another one wrote. "You must change your name. Doesn't suit your actions." "Everyone has understood the channel and your agenda behind eating beef," said another.Onam is a 10 day celebration in Kerala. While in southern Kerala, the traditional Onam meal eaten on banana leaves, is typically a massive vegetarian fare, in northern parts of Kerala, the Onam meal usually includes non-vegetarian delicacies.Onam is celebrated to honour ancient King Mahabali, who according to legend ruled the state once and under whom the people were equal, prosperous and happy.