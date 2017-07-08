RSS Activist Who Was Stabbed Dies, Mangaluru Remains Tense

A day after a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist, who was stabbed by bike-borne assailants on Tuesday, died at a hospital in Mangaluru area off Karnataka's coast, extra security has been deployed as a precautionary measure.28-year-old Sharath Madivala, who ran a laundry service, was attacked when he was leaving his shop for his home. There have been no arrests in the case so far.His body was taken from hospital in Mangaluru to his native Sajipa in Bantwal in the morning amid tight police security. Thousands of RSS workers were part of the procession.After the attack on Madivala, protests broke out in Mangaluru city following which prohibitory orders against large gatherings were issued in the area. BJP leaders took part in the protests on Friday demanding immediate arrest of the guilty. Arrests were made for violation of these orders. The orders under Section 144 have been extended in the whole Dakshina Kannada district till Tuesday.The RSS had demanded probe into the killing.