University Teachers Ask MHRD To Publish UGC's Seventh Pay Review Committee Recommendation

New Delhi: University and college teachers have approached the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, questioning the delay in publication of the UGC's Seventh Pay Review Committee recommendation. The All India Federation of University and College Teachers' Association (AIFUCTO), an umbrella body of teachers' associations of various universities, has written to the Ministry, threatening a nationwide agitation if their demands were not met.
"The University Grants Commission (UGC) has already submitted the recommendation by the 7the pay review committee to the HRD (Ministry) in February this year. However, it has not been made public yet," AIFUCTO President Kesab Bhattacharya said in the letter.
"The unprecedented secrecy on the report by the government is creating a great confusion among the teachers fraternity of university and colleges of the country," he added.
The teachers' body has threatened a nationwide agitation on April 19 if they aren't invited by the HRD officials for a discussion over the issue.
