IBPS RRB VI Recruitment 2017: Know Important Dates

IBPS RRB VI Recruitment 2017: Important Dates Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has finally released the official notification for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Officers (Scale I, II and III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). IBPS RRB VI official notification was much anticipated one among the banking job seekers in the country since June this year after several fake notifications emerged online. According to the schedule published by IBPS, the online registration for the IBPS RRB recruitment process will start on July 24 and it will go on till August 14.The Banking Personnel Selection Body will conduct the IBPS RRB VI preliminary examination for officers and office assistants posts on September.According to the schedule, the main examinations for both the posts will be held on November and Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant (Multipurpose)) will be done by January 2018.

The tentative schedule of events is as follows:



On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates : July 24 to August 14



Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): July 24 to August 14



Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training for Officer Scale-I: August 2017



Conduct of Pre-Exam Training for Officer Scale-I: August 28 to September 3



Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training for Office Assistant: August 2017



Conduct of Pre-Exam Training for Office Assistant: September 4 to September 9



Download of call letters for online examination - Preliminary Officer Scale-I: August 2017



Download of call letters for online examination - Preliminary Office Assistant: September 2017



Online Examination - Preliminary Officer Scale-I: September 9, 10 and September 16(if required)



Online Examination - Preliminary Office Assistant: September 17, 23 & 24 (if required)



Result of Online exam - Preliminary Officer Scale-I, Office Assistant: October 2017



Download of Call letter for Online exam - Main / Single Officer Scale- I, II and III: October 2017



Download of Call letter for Online exam - Main / Single Office Assistant: November 2017



Online Examination - Main / Single Officers (I, II and III): November 5



Online Examination - Main / Single Office Assistant: November 12



Declaration of Result - Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III): November 2017



Download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III): December 2017



Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III): December 2017



Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant (Multipurpose)): January 2018



