IBPS RRB VI Recruitment 2017: Know Important Dates

The Banking Personnel Selection Body will conduct the IBPS RRB VI preliminary examination for officers and office assistants posts on September.
According to the schedule, the main examinations for both the posts will be held on November and Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant (Multipurpose)) will be done by January 2018.
IBPS RRB VI Recruitment 2017: Important Dates
The tentative schedule of events is as follows:
On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates : July 24 to August 14
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): July 24 to August 14
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training for Officer Scale-I: August 2017
Conduct of Pre-Exam Training for Officer Scale-I: August 28 to September 3
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training for Office Assistant: August 2017
Conduct of Pre-Exam Training for Office Assistant: September 4 to September 9
Download of call letters for online examination - Preliminary Officer Scale-I: August 2017
Download of call letters for online examination - Preliminary Office Assistant: September 2017
Online Examination - Preliminary Officer Scale-I: September 9, 10 and September 16(if required)
Online Examination - Preliminary Office Assistant: September 17, 23 & 24 (if required)
Result of Online exam - Preliminary Officer Scale-I, Office Assistant: October 2017
Download of Call letter for Online exam - Main / Single Officer Scale- I, II and III: October 2017
Download of Call letter for Online exam - Main / Single Office Assistant: November 2017
Online Examination - Main / Single Officers (I, II and III): November 5
Online Examination - Main / Single Office Assistant: November 12
Declaration of Result - Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III): November 2017
Download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III): December 2017
Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III): December 2017
Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant (Multipurpose)): January 2018
Click here for more Jobs News