IBPS RRB CWE VI Notification Not Released Yet, Fake News Ruling Social Media

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IBPS RRB 2017: Notification For CWE VI To Be Released In July New Delhi: Bank job aspirants are in confusion as fake news about IBPS RRB 2017 is viral, since yesterday. As a notification which is viral now IBPS will conduct recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) against more than 14000 vacancies. However the information stands irrelevant as the IBPS is yet to release the official notification of RRB CWE VI. Aspirants are therefore urged to refrain from following such updates and monitor the official website of the IBPS instead.



Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, commonly known as IBPS, conducts common recruitment process for the posts of Probationary officers, clerks, officers (scale I, II and III) and office assistants. Common Recruitment Process includes common written examination, common interview and provisional allotment.



Graduates in concerned disciplines (which will be mentioned in the IBPS notification) will be eligible for online registration.



As per the exam calendar released by IBPS, the preliminary exam for RRB officers and office assistants will begin in September; earlier than previous year's schedule.



IBPS PO exam will begin in October. Candidates can expect the official notification immediately after the online registration of IBPS RRB VI.



