Coal India Limited (CIL) Recruitment Of Management Trainees 2017: Apply Before February 3

Important Dates Coal India Limited Recruitment Of Management Trainees 2017
Opening date for On-line Registration of Applications: January 5
Last date of On-line Submission of Applications with Fee: February 3
Date of Computer Based On-line Examination: March 26
Selection Process Coal India Limited Recruitment Of Management Trainees 2017
A computer based online examination will be held in 91 cities mentioned in the online application
form. The online exam will be held for 3 hours consisting of two papers.
A personal interview will be followed after the online test, all the names of shortlisted candidates will be uploaded in the website and they will be intimated about the time, dates and venue through mail.
Similarly, the final list of the successful candidate will be uploaded in the website and they will be intimated through mails about the joining dates and other details.
How to apply for Coal India Limited Recruitment Of Management Trainees 2017
- Visit CIL website and click apply online button
- Read Important Instructions and click on 'I Agree' button
- Register by filling up necessary details
- Re-login to your account using User ID and Password received on your email and mobile number
- Enter the necessary application details
- Submit the form
- Make payment of fees
- Take printout of application form and payment acknowledgement slip
Know the company
Coal India Limited (CIL) operates 413 mines in 82 mining areas across eight states in India (West
Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh & Assam). It has recorded gross sale of Rs.1,08,150.03 Crores with profit after tax of Rs. 14,274.33 Crores in financial year 2015-16. CIL produces over 84% of the country's entire coal output and around 72% of the power generation in the country is supported by CIL.
