Coal India Limited (CIL) Recruitment Of Management Trainees 2017: Apply Before February 3

Visit CIL website and click apply online button

Read Important Instructions and click on 'I Agree' button

Register by filling up necessary details

Re-login to your account using User ID and Password received on your email and mobile number

Enter the necessary application details

Submit the form

Make payment of fees

Take printout of application form and payment acknowledgement slip

Coal India Limited (CIL) a Schedule 'A' MAHARATNA Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Coal, Government of India, has invited applications from interested candidates for Management Trainees positions. As per reports, Coal India Limited is the single largest coal producing company in the World and one of the largest corporate employers of the country with labour force of 3.2lakhs approximately.Opening date for On-line Registration of Applications: January 5Last date of On-line Submission of Applications with Fee: February 3Date of Computer Based On-line Examination: March 26A computer based online examination will be held in 91 cities mentioned in the online applicationform. The online exam will be held for 3 hours consisting of two papers.A personal interview will be followed after the online test, all the names of shortlisted candidates will be uploaded in the website and they will be intimated about the time, dates and venue through mail.Similarly, the final list of the successful candidate will be uploaded in the website and they will be intimated through mails about the joining dates and other details.Coal India Limited (CIL) operates 413 mines in 82 mining areas across eight states in India (WestBengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh & Assam). It has recorded gross sale of Rs.1,08,150.03 Crores with profit after tax of Rs. 14,274.33 Crores in financial year 2015-16. CIL produces over 84% of the country's entire coal output and around 72% of the power generation in the country is supported by CIL.