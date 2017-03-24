Indian Woman, 7-Year-Old Son Found Dead At Home In New Jersey

Pained to hear about the killing of Sasikala & son Sai in New Jersey, US. My condolences to the family members. - N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 24, 2017

An Indian woman and her seven-year-old son were found dead in their home in New Jersey in the United States, according to their family in Andhra Pradesh. The victims were N Sasikala, 40, and her son Anish Sai, their family, in Prakasam district, said on Friday. Ms Sasikala's husband N Hanumantha Rao found the bodies when he returned home from work on Thursday evening, according to news agency IANS.Mr Rao and Ms Sasikala both were software professionals. Ms Sasikala used to work from home. The couple had been living in the US for nine years.Y Sambasiva Rao, a member of Andhra Pradesh state legislative assembly from Prakasam district, spoke to representatives of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) over phone about the incident. He said the mother and her son were strangled to death.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reacted to the incident and expressed his condolences to the family members.This is the latest in a series of incidents involving Indian IT professionals. Aeronautical engineer from Telangana, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed when a US Navy veteran, Adam W Purinton, shot him in Kansas on February 23. The Navy veteran also shot Mr Kuchibhotla's colleague who was critically injured.Denouncing the Kansas incident, US President Donald Trump said America condemns "hate and evil" in all forms.Last month, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said,"We hope the US government will try to restore the faith of ethnic minorities in the country."Another engineer from Hyderabad, Vamshi Reddy Mamidala, 27, was shot dead in Milpitas, California, on February 10, by an offender in a garage of his apartment building.(With inputs from IANS)