Indian-Origin Keith Vaz Re-Elected To Top Labour Party Committee

Britain's longest-serving Indian-origin parliamentarian, Keith Vaz, was today re-elected to one of the Labour party's key executive bodies.Vaz, 60, takes charge of the National Executive Committee of the Labour party as its Black Asian and Ethnic Minority (BAME) representative, defeating his opponent by a comfortable margin - polling 72.2 per cent against 28.8 per cent."I am looking forward to continuing the vital work that I have been carrying out in the position for the last decade," said the Labour MP from Leicester East."Labour is the party of diversity and has a good record but we must do more... During my campaign I pledged that Labour will work towards having one BAME MP in every major city. I will work tirelessly as BAME representative to ensure that this happens," he said.The Goan-origin politician is the longest-serving MP of ethnic origin to serve on the Labour party's NEC, having served on the committee for 10 years.His latest term will be for a further two years.The National Executive Committee is the governing body and the administrative authority of the Labour Party that oversees the overall direction of the party and the policy- making process.