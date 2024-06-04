Hyderabad University Invites Applications For PhD Admissions

University of Hyderabad (UoH) has invited applications for admission to the PhD programme. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the university for complete details. The deadline to fill the application forms is June 18, 2024. The admit cards will be available from June 28.

The exam will be held on July 7, 2024 in exam centre at the Hyderabad University.



Admissions are open for select courses such as translation studies, English Language Studies, Health Sciences, Materials Engineering and Nanoscience Technology, Applied Linguistics, Translation Studies, Optometry and Vision Sciences, Regional Studies and Neural and Cognitive Science.



PhD admissions to the University of Hyderabad for other courses except the above-mentioned will be conducted through UGC NET, CSIR-NET, 2024.



Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will be called for final interview.

The University has been ranked the 4th best in the country in 2019 by the National Institute Ranking Framework.



As per the official website, the Institution of Eminence (IoE) status, accorded to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in September 2019, is a recognition of UoH's standing, ability and potential to move into the league of the world's best institutions.