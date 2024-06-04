Indian Student, 23, Who Went Missing In US Last Week, Found And Is Safe

Nitheesha Kandula is a student of California State University, San Bernardino (File)

A 23-year-old Indian student who went missing in the US since May 28 has been located and is safe, said the police. Police Chief John Guttierez of California State University, Saint Bernardo Police Department posted on X, formerly twitter, that Nitheesha Kandula has been located. However, he did not give any details on how and where she was found.

"The missing student identified in this bulletin who was reported missing on May 28, 2024, in Los Angeles, has been located and is safe!" he said in a post on X.

#MissingCSUSBUpdate: The missing student identified in this bulletin who was reported missing on May 28, 2024, in Los Angeles, has been located and is safe! pic.twitter.com/swSXoxAl8b — Chief John Guttierez (@guttierez_john) June 3, 2024

Nitheesha Kandula went missing on May 28 and was last seen in Los Angeles before that. She is a student of California State University, San Bernardino, and her missing report was filed on May 30, Police Chief John Guttierez had informed in a post on X.

Several incidents of Indian students going missing or found dead in the US have been reported this year. In April, an Indian student, Mohammad Abdul Arfath, 25, was found dead in Cleveland in US' Ohio state after he went missing in March. He hailed from Hyderabad and was an IT student in Cleveland University.

In March, a trained Indian classical dancer from India, Amarnath Ghosh, was shot dead while he was on an evening walk in US' Missouri. The 34-year-old was a trained Kuchipudi dancer and was pursuing an MFA in Dance at the Washington University in Saint Louis.

In February, a 23-year-old Indian-American student, Sameer Kamath was found dead. It was later found out that he died by suicide. He was a student at Purdue University in the US' Indiana state. Another Indian-American IT executive, Vivek Taneja, 41 died after he was assaulted outside a Japanese restaurant on February 2 in Washington. He died of life-threatening injuries.

In January, an 18-year-old Indian-American student Akul Dhawan was found dead outside a university campus. He died of hypothermia after "acute alcohol intoxication and prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures," according to the Champaign County Coroner's Office in Illinois.