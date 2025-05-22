Man Wanted A Boy, Kills Pregnant Wife After Finding Out Unborn Baby's Gender

A New York man killed his pregnant wife and stabbed two young daughters because he was upset that he wouldn't have a son, the victim's father claimed.

Drew Garnier, 33, fatally stabbed his 29-year-old wife Samantha at their New York home while she was five months pregnant with their third daughter, The New York Post reported. The incident occurred in 2024.

According to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, Garnier also admitted to repeatedly stabbing their daughters, Izzie, 6, and Adelina, 9, during the slaughter inside the family's Masonville home.

The incident occurred just weeks before Samantha's 30th birthday. According to the DA's office, the children were seriously injured, and Samantha and their unborn child died due to the attack.

Garnier stabbed his wife Samantha to death after they discovered they would become parents to another girl.

Samantha's distraught father, Gregory Vernagallo, said that Garnier killed his wife because he was furious she was expecting a daughter again.

"He wanted a boy," Vernagallo told the court.

Garnier's father-in-law claimed in court that since he adopted the girls, who are still recovering from their injuries, his two granddaughters now have a new father.

"I am their father now. I will protect them," he said, per PEOPLE.

The New York State Police claimed that Garnier was taken into custody on September 5, 2024, when they were called to his Centerville home in connection with a domestic incident.

According to the NYSP, all three of the women inside the house were stabbed multiple times and were eventually moved to hospitals because of the extent of their injuries.

On March 25, Garnier pleaded guilty to charges of Class B first-degree homicide and two Class B violent felony counts of first-degree assault. He will serve 30 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release.

Moreover, Garnier has been prohibited from visiting his daughters until 2056, which is the maximum permitted. If the girls decide to see their father in the future, they can override this restriction.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office admitted that Garnier was able to reach an agreement that resulted in a far less severe sentence because of the trauma those two young children experienced.