One-Month-Old Baby Mauled To Death By Family Dog While Parents Slept In US

In a heartbreaking incident in New York City, a one-month-old baby girl was mauled to death by a family dog inside their apartment in Queens early Tuesday morning, the CBS News reported.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the attack occurred around 6:30 am at a residence on 12th Street in Long Island City. According to police, the infant was sleeping in bed between her mother and stepfather when the family's six-month-old German Shepherd-Pit Bull mix suddenly attacked.

The mother informed authorities that the child was asleep when the pet turned violent. Neighbours expressed shock over the tragedy, describing the area as dog-friendly and filled with pets known for their playful nature.

"To be honest, as a mom of three, I was sad," Maria Gutierrez, a neighbour told CBS News. "As a parent, you don't expect your pet to attack your child."

The dog has since been taken into custody by Animal Control.

Authorities are questioning the parents, but no charges have been filed yet. The investigation is ongoing.