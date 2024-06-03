In Blow To Rishi Sunak, UK Poll Predicts Biggest-Ever Win For Opposition Labour Party

Labour's victory could see the party now led by Keir Starmer gain 222 seats (File)

Britain's opposition Labour party could be on the path to the biggest election victory in its history, pollsters YouGov said on Monday, predicting a thumping 194-seat majority.

The poll, which looked at voting estimates across all UK constituencies, predicted that Labour could win 422 out of 650 seats in the July 4 election.

The Conservatives under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were predicted to win 140 seats by the YouGov poll, which was carried out for Sky News television.

Labour's victory would be bigger than its former leader Tony Blair's majority in 1997 and could see the party now led by Keir Starmer gain 222 seats after its bitter defeat at the last vote in 2019.

The Tories, however, were predicted to lose 232 seats across the country.

"This result would be beyond landslide territory," YouGov said.

This latest poll will likely make grim reading for Sunak after failing to budge polls suggesting a sizeable Labour lead following nearly two weeks of intensive campaigning.

The smaller opposition Liberal Democrat party was expected to quadruple its seats to 48.

The findings were revealed moments after Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage announced he was taking over as leader of the anti-immigration Reform UK party and standing as a candidate in the election.

The poll predicted Reform would win no seats.

Projections also showed that seats held by some big Tory government names were under threat, including those belonging to finance minister Jeremy Hunt and defence minister Grant Shapps

