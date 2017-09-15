Doctor From Telangana Stabbed At His US Clinic, Patient Arrested

Highlights Psychiatrist Achutha Reddy found with multiple wounds in Kansas 21-year-old man arrested, cops believe he was a patient of Dr Reddy 57-year-old Dr Reddy, father of three, is from Telangana's Nalgonda

A 57-year-old doctor from Telangana was stabbed to death in his clinic in Kansas, his family said on Thursday. Achutha Reddy, a psychiatrist, was found with multiple wounds in an alley behind his clinic in East Wichita late on Wednesday night. A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.Sources quoted the US police as saying that the attacker "repeatedly stabbed the doctor after a conversation". The police believe that the attacker was a patient. He allegedly chased the doctor, who tried to get away.The accused man was found at a country club after a security guard reported a suspicious person sitting in his car in the parking lot with blood on his clothes.Besides running the Holistic Psychiatric Services, Dr Reddy was affiliated to various hospitals in the region and was known to be a yoga and fitness expert.The father of three was from the Nalgonda district and graduated from the Osmania Medical College in 1986. Three years later, he completed his residency in psychiatry from the University of Kansas Medical School in Wichita and started his clinic.