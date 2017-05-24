Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge Officially Engaged. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Trend

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, who are rumoured to be dating, were the stars at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's engagement ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Anushka and Virat arrived hand-in-hand for the ceremony. The Phillauri actress was dressed in black while Virat complemented her in white shirt and black trouser. Anushka and Virat were showstoppers at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding reception last year. Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, who announced their engagement on social media last month, officially exchanged rings in a grand ceremony. Besides Anushka and Virat, Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, Yuvraj Singh, Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani, cricketer Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika, Mandira Bedi, Prachi Desai, attended the ceremony.
Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged@sagarikavghatgepic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX— zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017
Partners for life !!! #engaged@ImZaheerpic.twitter.com/mRxjpQJfID— Sagarika Ghatge (@sagarikavghatge) April 24, 2017
"Zak secretly planned our engagement for days; and I honestly had no clue. I had no idea that he had picked up such a pretty ring for me. I can't describe that moment and it will forever remain as something very special between us. We are really blessed," Sagarika told The Times Of India after their engagement.
