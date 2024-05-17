Historic Town California Town Up for Sale for $6.6 Million. Here's Why

Campo is located around 50 miles southeast of San Diego.

An entire town in California, Campo, has been listed for sale for $6.6 million. The town is located just a mile from the Mexican border and around 50 miles southeast of San Diego.

The sale includes over 20 buildings, a mix of apartments, single-family homes, and commercial properties. The commercial tenants include a Baptist church, a US Post Office, a Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter, a metal shop, a cabinet shop, a lumber shop, and a border patrol outpost.

Campo was first settled in the 19th century and served as a military town during World War II. These days, the town houses roughly 100 people, all of whom rent from the current owner, Las Vegas real estate investor John Ray.

Mr. Ray has owned most of the town since 2000 and is looking for a buyer with a vision for the future. The ideal buyer would be someone who is interested in revitalising Campo and who will respect the wants and needs of the current residents.

"The biggest change is the net operating income," said listing agent Nick Hernandez of Top Gun CRE. "Also, this time there is more motivation on (the seller's side) to get it sold."

His Mission Valley-based firm got the listing about three weeks ago and has started contacting potential buyers, creating marketing materials, and producing a promo video.

Mr Ray wants to sell because he is tired of being a landlord and having to employ workers to oversee everything. In addition to Campo, he is also trying to sell the ghost town of Bankhead Springs, which is about 3.5 miles northwest of Jacumba. Mr Ray said he is asking for $2 million for the tiny hamlet, which he bought in 2000.

Mr Ray also bought properties in El Centro, Yuma, Logan Heights, and Sherman Heights over the years, all of which he's sold.