Yogi Adityanath Possible Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister: Sources

The BJP is to end the suspense over Uttar Pradesh's next Chief Minister soon, and is likely to settle for Yogi Adityanath, the party's Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha member after the party's ideological mentor, RSS, was not comfortable with the name of junior telecom minister Manoj Sinha who, PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah, had reportedly backed.Sources said Uttar Pradesh is also likely to have two deputy chief ministers: Dinesh Sharma, the Lucknow Mayor and Keshav Prasad Maurya, the party president in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP's face among the state's most backward castes. Ahead of the meeting of the party's newly-elected lawmakers in Lucknow which will go through the motions.