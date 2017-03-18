Yogi Adityanath Possible Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister: Sources

All India | | Updated: March 18, 2017 17:03 IST
121 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Yogi Adityanath Possible Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister: Sources

The BJP is to end the suspense over Uttar Pradesh's next Chief Minister soon (PTI Photo)

New Delhi:  The BJP is to end the suspense over Uttar Pradesh's next Chief Minister soon, and is likely to settle for Yogi Adityanath, the party's Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha member after the party's ideological mentor, RSS, was not comfortable with the name of junior telecom minister Manoj Sinha who, PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah, had reportedly backed.

Sources said Uttar Pradesh is also likely to have two deputy chief ministers: Dinesh Sharma, the Lucknow Mayor and Keshav Prasad Maurya, the party president in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP's face among the state's most backward castes. Ahead of the meeting of the party's newly-elected lawmakers in Lucknow which will go through the motions.

Trending

Share this story on

121 Shares
ALSO READDonald Trump Snubs Angela Merkel's Handshake Request, Twitter Reacts
Manoj SinhaBJPRSSNarendra ModiYogi AdityanathUP Chief MinisterAmit ShahUttar Pradesh Chief Minister

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreBadrinath Ki DulhaniaBaahubali 2 TrailerBeauty And The BeastMachineTrapped

................................ Advertisement ................................