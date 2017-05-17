Yogi Adityanath Government Transfers 67 Senior Police Officers In Uttar Pradesh

Under opposition fire on the law and order front, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh transferred 67 IPS officers today. The reshuffle comes against the backdrop of allegations that there has been a growth in crime after the new government took over in the state.In the ongoing session of the state Assembly, the opposition has attacked the government on the law and order issue.With today's transfers, around 200 senior police officers have been shifted since the Yogi Adityanath government took charge of UP in March.Prominent among those transferred today are ADG (Police Recruitment and Promotion Board) SN Sawat, who has been made ADG of the Allahabad zone.Several SP to DIG ranks officer have been transferred or freshly posted to various districts including Allahabad, Bareilly, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Baghpat, Lalitpur, Maharajganj and Etah, in the reshuffle today.The exercise is being seen as an effort to revamp the police set-up as the chief minister has repeatedly emphasised his intention to curb crime.Yogi Adityanath had yesterday said in the state Assembly that criminals will not enjoy any political patronage and strict action will be taken against them.He said this as opposition parties cited the gunning down of two jewellers in Mathura and other incidents to claim that the law and order situation had worsened."There will be no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and religion on the law and order front....A time frame has been set for solving the cases," Yogi Adityanath had said.