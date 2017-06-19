Will Seek Support Of All Parties: Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind, Governor of Bihar, is the BJP's presidential nominee. The elections, if needed, for the the post of President will be held on July 17.

The NDA's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind on Monday expressed the hope that all political parties will back his nomination in the July 17 election."I appeal to all members of the electoral college who are MPs and MLAs from all political parties. I will appeal to them, I will meet them and take their blessings," Mr Kovind told the media on his arrival from Patna.Asked whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his support when he called on him, the Bihar Governor said the Janata Dal-United leader had made a courtesy call."As I am the Governor of Bihar, Nitishji made a courtesy call when he came to know about my nomination."Asked if the opposition will field a candidate against him, Mr Kovind said: "I think I will have the support and blessings of every citizen of India."He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP family for reposing trust and entrusting such a big responsibility on "an ordinary citizen".On his arrival in Delhi airport, Mr Kovind was greeted by a host of union ministers and BJP leaders including Thawar Chand Gehlot, J.P. Nadda, Bhupendra Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Manoj Tiwary.Earlier, in Patna, Mr Kovind said about his nomination: "It is a duty. Let us take it as a duty."He said he had a lot of good wishes for Bihar, which he added had "rich culture, rich traditions and lot of heritage".