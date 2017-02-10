Will Conclude Story Scripted By PM Narendra Modi: Congress On 'Raincoat' Remark

When a Prime Minister reduces himself to ridiculing his predecessor-years his senior,he hurts the dignity of the parliament &the nation - Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 8, 2017

The Congress, on Wednesday, decided to boycott the rest of the Budget session in the Parliament over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "raincoat" remark against his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh. The party further said that they will conclude the "story which the Prime Minister has scripted"."This story which the Prime Minister has scripted, we will be concluding. That final chapter will be written by us and the Prime Minister must note that," said senior Congress leader Anand Sharma."We will boycott the Prime Minister. We will not listen to him, but we will not assault the dignity of the office of Prime Minister. At the same time, we will continue to protest," Mr Sharma added."He has demeaned his office repeatedly by his choice of words and language... The Prime Minister has insulted Indian democracy in Parliament and we cannot accept what he has done," Mr Sharma, who is the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, further said.The Congress, on Thursday morning, held a strategy meeting of opposition parties including Janata Dal (United), Samajwadi Party, DMK and Left Front. Mr Sharma claimed that other parties will also join their protest."The Congress consciously took this decision because we cannot be sitting there as he was abusing our leaders, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh without any provocation from him, and insulted the memory of Indira Gandhi, who was martyred," the senior Congress leader said.Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha during a discussion and said, "There is not a single black mark against him despite the corruption. Only he knows the art of bathing with a raincoat on."The Congress, disrupting House proceedings, has been demanding an apology from Mr Modi over his remark.Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, too, had expressed his displeasure over Mr Modi's choice of words and tweeted:

(with inputs from PTI)



