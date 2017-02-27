Who's Polluting Her Mind, Tweets Kiren Rijiju On Kargil Martyr's Daughter Gurmehar Kaur

Ms Kaur, the daughter of Captain Mandeep Singh, has alleged that she was threatened with rape after her social media campaign against the ABVP or Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad went viral. Her profile picture on Twitter and Facebook has her holding up a placard that says, "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP".
But it is a previous post by the student that has provoked fresh reactions. In May, she had posted a video in which she held up placards urging peace between India and Pakistan; one of them said, "Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him."
Mr Rijiu's comment came in response to one of the many reactions to the post.
Who's polluting this young girl's mind? A strong Arm Force prevents a war. India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded. https://t.co/gXHkAGi9shKiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) 27 February 2017
What escalated the tweet war was a comment by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, which appears to mock Ms Kaur's post. Actor Randeep Hooda also weighed in, and was attacked.
On Sunday, speaking on NDTV's We The People, Ms Kaur broke down while sharing that she had been threatened online. "I think it is very scary when people threaten you with violence or with rape...Giving rape threats to women of your country in the name of nationalism... is just not correct," she said.
Bat me hai Dum !#BharatJaisiJagahNahipic.twitter.com/BNaO1LBHLHVirender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 26 February 2017
Ms Kaur's Facebook post followed clashes at the Ramjas College last week over Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid being invited to speak at an event. Umar Khalid was accused of sedition last year and is out on bail. The college was forced to cancel the event after ABVP activists, calling the invite to Umar Khalid an "anti-national act", allegedly barged in and vandalised the college. ABVP has denied the allegations.
A day later, over 20 students were hurt in clashes outside the college between different groups.