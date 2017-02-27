Budget
Who's Polluting Her Mind, Tweets Kiren Rijiju On Kargil Martyr's Daughter Gurmehar Kaur

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 27, 2017 11:08 IST
Ramjas violence: Kargil Martyr's daughter, Gurmehar Kaur said she had been threatened for slamming ABVP

New Delhi:  Union Minister Kiren Rijiju today added to the massive row on social media over a Facebook post by Kargil martyr's daughter Gurmehar Kaur against the ABVP, the BJP-linked student group accused of violence at Ramjas College last week.

Ms Kaur, the daughter of Captain Mandeep Singh, has alleged that she was threatened with rape after her social media campaign against the ABVP or Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad went viral. Her profile picture on Twitter and Facebook has her holding up a placard that says, "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP".

But it is a previous post by the student that has provoked fresh reactions. In May, she had posted a video in which she held up placards urging peace between India and Pakistan; one of them said, "Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him."

Mr Rijiu's comment came in response to one of the many reactions to the post.
What escalated the tweet war was a comment by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, which appears to mock Ms Kaur's post. Actor Randeep Hooda also weighed in, and was attacked.On Sunday, speaking on NDTV's We The People, Ms Kaur broke down while sharing that she had been threatened online. "I think it is very scary when people threaten you with violence or with rape...Giving rape threats to women of your country in the name of nationalism... is just not correct," she said.

Ms Kaur's Facebook post followed clashes at the Ramjas College last week over Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid being invited to speak at an event. Umar Khalid was accused of sedition last year and is out on bail. The college was forced to cancel the event after ABVP activists, calling the invite to Umar Khalid an "anti-national act", allegedly barged in and vandalised the college. ABVP has denied the allegations.

A day later, over 20 students were hurt in clashes outside the college between different groups.

