What Sridevi Said When Asked About Jhanvi's Bollywood Debut

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, MOM is scheduled to hit screens on July 7.



Sridevi recently launched the trailer of her much-awaited filmin Mumbai. At the event, she was accompanied by her daughters - Jhanvi and Khushi . Sridevi's daughters are already creating waves in Bollywood parties and social media for being such great fashionistas - there's also added interest about Jhanvi, the eldest Kapoor daughter's, debut project. Sridevi was asked the same question she's asked so often, at the event, which she dealt with very smartly. "Today we will talk about Jhanvi's mom. We will talk about Jhanvi later," said Sridevi, reported news agency PTI. Sridevi, Jhanvi and Khushi were also accompanied by Boney Kapoor, who produces Jhanvi, all of 19 , will take her first step in Bollywood expectedly with a Karan Johar movie. It is reported to be the Hindi version of National Award-winning Marathi filmbut there has been no official confirmation yet. "Yes, Karan has been talking to us about a film for Jhanvi and we've given consent. But we don't know which project it would be. Since Karan has recently acquired the remake rights of Sairat it is being presumed that our daughter would be launched in this project," Mr Kapoor had told DNA Sridevi, who regulates the media glare her daughters receive , had her first lead role opposite Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in. Sridevi was just 13 then. Meanwhile, we can say, Jhanvi is in safe hands. Karan Johar has launched several stars - he famously cast newcomers Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in his 2012 high school dramaDirected by Ravi Udyawar,is scheduled to hit screens on July 7.(With PTI inputs)