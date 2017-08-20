3 Swept Away As Bridge Collapsed In Bihar. Tragedy On Video The video captures a family of three - a woman, a girl and a man - trying to cross a damaged bridge that stands on a bed of fast-flowing water

The video captures a family of three - a woman, a girl and a man - trying to cross a damaged bridge that stands on a bed of fast-flowing water. Just as they get to the end of the bridge, it collapses with all three of them swept away by the water along with the debris. Onlookers helplessly watch them float away.



The incident took place in Araria district of Bihar, over five hours from Patna.



Araria district in particular accounted for over 30 deaths in total in the flood. This is among the highest in the state followed by West Champaran (23), Sitamarhi (13), Madhubani (eight) and Katihar (seven). Eleven each have died in Kisanganj, East Champaran and Supual and nine each in Purnea and Madhepura.



The Disaster Management Department in a statement said 28 National Disaster Response Force or NDRF teams are carrying out rescue operations in flood-hit areas, while seven Army teams are helping them out.



Some 1.08 crore people have been affected by the floods across 17 districts and thousands of panchayats. The weather office said thundershowers are likely to continue on Sunday in parts of Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea.



Continuous rains and discharge of water in rivers also worsened the deluge in eastern Uttar Pradesh, where the Army had to be called in.



