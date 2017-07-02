Uttar Pradesh Woman, Gang-Raped 9 Years Ago, Attacked With Acid For Fourth Time In March this year, acid was poured down her throat while she she was travelling by train to Lucknow.

A 35-year-old gang-rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh has been attacked with acid for the fourth time in Lucknow last evening.



Acid was thrown at the woman sometime between 8 pm and 9 pm yesterday when she stepped out of her hostel to fill water from a hand-pump in Lucknow's Aliganj area. The attack took place despite a round-the-clock police protection and the presence of an armed guard inside the hostel.



The woman works a Lucknow café managed by acid attack survivors.



In March this year, two men attacked her and poured acid down her throat on a train while she was returning to Lucknow from her village in Rae Bareli. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited her in hospital in March and given compensation. The two accused, named by the woman, were arrested.



Police said there are injuries on her face after the latest attack. "She was outside her hostel when someone came and threw acid on her. There are injuries to the right side of her face. The woman is in trauma. We will take strict action," Abhay Kumar Prasad , Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow.



The mother of two was allegedly gang-raped in her village in 2008. Two people were arrested and the trial is going on. Three years later, in 2011, she was attacked with acid. In 2013, she had to face a similar ordeal again after she was attacked with acid.



The woman and her family allege the acid attacks are being orchestrated by people known to the gang-rape accused.



