Defence Secretary Meets PM As India Prepares Its Response To Pahalgam Attack

Amid speculation over how India will respond to the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, sources have said. This meeting comes a day after the Prime Minister met Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. The Prime Minister has by now met the chiefs of Army, Navy and the Air Force as the Centre fine-tunes how it will crack down against Pakistan, suspected to be involved in the terror attack that left 26 innocents dead.

Twelve days have passed since armed terrorists killed 25 tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator in cold blood at Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack, shocking in its brutality, has sparked nationwide outrage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned that those involved in carrying out and plotting the terror attack will get a punishment they cannot imagine.

India has so far taken a series of diplomatic steps against Pakistan, including its move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and visa services for Pakistan nationals. The diplomatic staff of Pakistan's missions in India has been downsized as New Delhi sends a stern message to Islamabad. Pakistan has responded that any move to stop water flow would be seen as an act of war and threatened to suspend all bilateral pacts, including the Simla Agreement that violates Line of Control.

The past few days have seen multiple meetings by Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, top ministers and officials in the security establishment. Dropping a broad hint about India's next move, Defence Minister Singh yesterday assured the nation that "what you desire will certainly happen" under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

"The physical security of India as a nation has always been ensured by our brave soldiers... As Defence Minister, it is my responsibility to work with my soldiers to ensure the security of the nation's borders, and it is my duty to give a fitting reply to those who threaten our country," he said.