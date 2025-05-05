Wife Of Navy Officer Killed In Pahalgam Trolled, Women's Panel Speaks Out

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of the troll storm against Himanshi Narwal, wife of Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Coming out in support of Ms Narwal, whose remarks urging people not to be hostile towards Muslims or Kashmiris have drawn troll attacks, the women's panel has said it is condemnable and unfortunate that she was being targeted for her opinions.

"Many citizens were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Along with other people, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was asked about his religion and then shot dead. The whole country is hurt and enraged by this attack. After Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's death, the way his wife, Himanshi Narwal, is being targeted on social media for a remark is extremely condemnable and unfortunate. Targeting a woman for her opinions or trolling her about her personal life is not acceptable at all," NCW said in a post on X.

"Any agreement or disagreement must always be expressed decently and within Constitutional boundaries. The National Commission for Women is committed to protecting every woman's respect and dignity," the panel said.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar posted on X separately that some people may not have liked Ms Narwal's remarks, but it is not right to troll her for her opinions and target her with personal remarks.

The couple, who were married days before the terror strike, were visiting Kashmir for their honeymoon when the 26-year-old Navy officer was killed along with 26 others in cold blood.

Heartbreaking visuals of Ms Narwal sitting beside the body of her husband, her wedding chooda still on her hands, had shaken the entire nation.

The terror attack triggered angry responses on social media, with a section of people targeting Kashmiris and Muslims. In her first public remarks since the attack, Ms Narwal appealed to the nation not to be hostile towards Muslims or Kashmiris. "I want the entire country to pray for him (Vinay), that wherever he is, he has found peace. That is all I ask," she said. "There is something else I wish to say. I see hatred growing, directed at Muslims and Kashmiris. We do not want this. We only wish for peace-nothing else," Ms Narwal said. She also demanded that those behind the attack be brought to justice.

But the appeal for peace drew a wave of abuses directed at the young woman, whose world came crashing down days after her wedding. While some made vile remarks about her personal life, others said she must not get her husband's pension. Amid the trolling, many people supported her and urged authorities to take note.