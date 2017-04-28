UP School Has Ordered Yogi Adityanath Haircut, Say Angry Parents

New Delhi: Angry parents have alleged that a private school in Meerut has ordered students to get a hair cut like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Dozens of parents protested outside the school on Thursday.
They allege that the Rishabh Academy School in the Sadar area of Meerut has warned students that they will not be allowed to attend classes till they got the buzz hair cut that the chief minister, who is a saffron-robed monk, sports. The school has denied the allegation.
The police had to intervene on Thursday as parents of students reached the school and protested. Students say the management has also banned eating non-vegetarian food in school.
A school manager said the students have only been asked to "dress properly" and sport a "decent" haircut. "The idea is to ensure that children lead a disciplined school life. As for the ban on non-vegetarian food, that has been the case always. It is unfortunate that a communal colour is being given to a trivial issue," he said.
Yogi Adityanath took over as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister last month after the BJP swept assembly elections in the key state. He has emphasised on discipline and a better work culture in the state and two days ago slashed the number of holidays for schools and colleges by 15.
Earlier this month he had suggested that instead of schools being off on the birth anniversaries of famous personalities and leaders, they should be open and spend two hours teaching children about them.
