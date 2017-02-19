UP Elections 2017: With Eid, Holi Reference, PM Narendra Modi Attacks Akhilesh Yadav On 'Discrimination'

EMAIL PRINT PM Narendra Modi accused Uttar Pradesh government of religion and caste discriminating. Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh: Highlights PM Modi said discrimination is the biggest problem in Uttar Pradesh SP has insulted Ram Manohar Lohia by forging alliance with Congress: PM Fatehpur will vote on February 23 in the fourth phase of assembly polls



But



"In Uttar Pradesh, everyone feels that they are being discriminated and they are being denied their rights," the Prime Minister said. The Dalits complain that their share is given to the Other Backward Classes, "who in turn point finger towards Muslims and Yadavs, while Yadavs say that only the family people get the benefits."



The Prime Minister said, " If a village has a graveyard it should also have a cremation ground. If there's electricity on Ramzan, it should also be there on Diwali. There must be bijli (power) both on Eid and Holi... There should be no discrimination".



The Prime Minister also accused the state government of corruption, saying no one can get jobs without recommendations or the bribe, and urged the people to elect the BJP for a change.



The BJP, which had swept Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 General Elections winning 71 of its 80 seats, is hoping for a big win in this assembly election. Instead of fielding a candidate for the Chief Minister's post, it has built its campaign around PM Modi's appeal and his development mantra.



The Prime Minister, who in his last rally had called himself the "adopted son" of Uttar Pradesh,



He also took a dig at the Congress, saying, "After 27 saal, UP behaal (meaning in 27 years, UP is in a bad shape) slogan, the Congress formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party".



Prime Minster Narendra Modi today attacked the ruling Samajwadi Party of Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of playing the politics of religion and caste discrimination and said everyone was being affected by it. His flagship schemes, he said, benefit everyone irrespective of caste or religion. The state is witnessing the third phase of the seven-phase assembly elections today, in which 69 constituencies across 12 districts are voting and the Akhilesh Yadav government is hoping for a second term on basis its work.But at an election rally in Fatehpur district -- which goes to polls on February 23 in the fourth phase of the state assembly elections -- PM Modi ripped apart SP's "Kaam bolta hai (work tells)" slogan, saying discrimination is the biggest problem in the state."In Uttar Pradesh, everyone feels that they are being discriminated and they are being denied their rights," the Prime Minister said. The Dalits complain that their share is given to the Other Backward Classes, "who in turn point finger towards Muslims and Yadavs, while Yadavs say that only the family people get the benefits."The Prime Minister said, " If a village has a graveyard it should also have a cremation ground. If there's electricity on Ramzan, it should also be there on Diwali. There must be bijli (power) both on Eid and Holi... There should be no discrimination".The Prime Minister also accused the state government of corruption, saying no one can get jobs without recommendations or the bribe, and urged the people to elect the BJP for a change.The BJP, which had swept Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 General Elections winning 71 of its 80 seats, is hoping for a big win in this assembly election. Instead of fielding a candidate for the Chief Minister's post, it has built its campaign around PM Modi's appeal and his development mantra.The Prime Minister, who in his last rally had called himself the "adopted son" of Uttar Pradesh, ruffling a lot of feathers in the ruling Samajwadi Party and its ally Congress, today said the alliance was an "insult" to socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, whose follower patriarch Mulayam Singh had been. "The Samajwadi Party has insulted Lohia by forging an alliance with the Congress," he said.He also took a dig at the Congress, saying, "After 27 saal, UP behaal (meaning in 27 years, UP is in a bad shape) slogan, the Congress formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party".