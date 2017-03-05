UP Elections 2017 Live: PM Narendra Modi's Speech In Varanasi Rally

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's speech:
- I do not know how to thank people of Kashi. They have broken yesterday's records. This love and affection inspires me to serve people more
- I had started a rally from Kashmir to Kanyakumari under Murali Manohar Joshi
- Varanasi has a special place in the heart of every Indian.
- It is not only a city but a city of traditions and culture.
- I have big dreams for Varanasi.
- Our aim is of a Banaras that is modern yet retains its heritage.
- Our motto is sabka saath sabka vikas, but Congress, SP and BSP have different culture of politics that says kuch ka saath kuch ka vikas
- The eastern part of India has to scale new heights of development.
- UP government is not letting my work show.
- This land of Uttar Pradesh, this part of the state is blessed with very talented people. The potential for development is immense.
- Had there been good and proper government, then the states could have flourished even further.