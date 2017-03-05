Collapse
Expand

UP Elections 2017 Live: PM Narendra Modi's Speech In Varanasi Rally

All India | Posted by | Updated: March 05, 2017 20:17 IST
UP Elections 2017: PM Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi campaigning for the last phase of the seven-phased assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh on March 8. PM Modi, who arrived in the city yesterday morning, held a roadshow followed by a public meeting late in the evening. This is the second roadshow that he is holding in two days in his Lok Sabha constituency with less than three days left for the final phase of polls in the state. The opposition criticised his yesterday's roadshow and the Congress even lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that the show of strength was made without the requisite permission.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's speech:
  • I do not know how to thank people of Kashi. They have broken yesterday's records. This love and affection inspires me to serve people more
  • I had started a rally from Kashmir to Kanyakumari under Murali Manohar Joshi
  • Varanasi has a special place in the heart of every Indian.
  • It is not only a city but a city of traditions and culture.
  • I have big dreams for Varanasi.
  • Our aim is of a Banaras that is modern yet retains its heritage.
  • Our motto is sabka saath sabka vikas, but Congress, SP and BSP have different culture of politics that says kuch ka saath kuch ka vikas
  • The eastern part of India has to scale new heights of development.
  • UP government is not letting my work show.
  • This land of Uttar Pradesh, this part of the state is blessed with very talented people. The potential for development is immense.
  • Had there been good and proper government, then the states could have flourished even further.


