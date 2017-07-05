UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Says 'No' To High-End Cars For His Fleet

In keeping with the austerity measures of his government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday turned down a proposal to purchase two high- end cars for his fleet."The chief minister has rejected the Estate Department's proposal to purchase two Mercedes SUVs worth Rs 3.5 crore," said a senior official."He has said there is no need for the new vehicles as he is okay with the existing fleet of cars purchased by the previous Samajwadi Party government five years ago," he added.Principal Secretary, Information, Avneesh Awasthi, confirmed that the chief minister had said he would be using the old cars and that there was no need to buy new vehicles.The Samajwadi Party government had purchased two Mercedes cars worth Rs 1.5 crore for the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's use.