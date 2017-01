The husband of a Trinamool Congress councillor and his friend died as unidentified assailants opened fire inside the party office in Kharagpur this afternoon. Five people were injured in the attack and taken to a local hospital. Councillor Puja Naidu's husband Shrinu Naidu and his friend Dharma Rao were declared dead when they were taken to a hospital in Kolkata.The attack took place at 2.30 pm. The police are investigating the matter.