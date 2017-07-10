'Pained Beyond Words' Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Amarnath Yatra Terror Attack

Terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

I have spoken to the Governor and Chief Minister of J&K and assured all possible assistance required. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

Terrorist attack on #AmarnathYatra is the most reprehensible act. My condolences to the bereaved families.(1/2) — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) July 10, 2017

This incident should add to our determination to eliminate terrorism. (2/2) — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) July 10, 2017

Very sad news. The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough. My sympathies to the families & prayers for the injured. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) July 10, 2017

Every right thinking Kashmiri must today condemn the killing of the Amarnath yatris and say, unequivocally - this is #NotInMyName — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) July 10, 2017

An assault on composite culture of #Kashmir & indeed on India's traditionally resilient civilization.Are apologists listening? #Amarnath — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 10, 2017

I share the pain & anguish of families who lost loved ones in the terror attack on innocent Amarnath Yatris today — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) July 10, 2017

Strongly condemn the attack on Amarnath yatris and the police. Terrorism unacceptable anywhere in the world — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 10, 2017

Any attack on the secular fabric of the nation is condemnable #AmarnathYatra — Meira Kumar (@meira_kumar) July 10, 2017

We strongly condemn this attack. Our condolences to the families of the bereaved. https://t.co/kxB1x9YG9x — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) July 10, 2017

I have no words to express my deep pain on the killing of innocent pilgrims traveling to the holy shrine of Amarnath. It is a henious act. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 10, 2017

Cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 10, 2017

I have spoken to the BJP District President and MLC from Anantnag and asked our karyakartas in Kashmir to help the pilgrims in need. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 10, 2017

Extremely condemnable n shocking attack on #Amarnath Yatris,an onslaught on National Unity and harmony.Prayers with families of victims! — Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (@vinay1011) July 10, 2017

Strongly condemn dastardly killing of Amarnath pilgrims in #Anantnag, my govt extends all help to injured, tighter security needed for Yatra — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 10, 2017

Every Indian including Kashmiris will condemn the attack on Amarnath Yatris. Yatris are the most peace loving people. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 10, 2017

Militants responsible for the attack have put to shame the entire Kashmir valley and its people. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 10, 2017

Pained to hear abt cowardly attack on #AmarnathYatra pilgrims. Time to act tough,crush militants & their sponsors. Prayers with affected — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) July 10, 2017

Condemn the cowardly terror attack on the Amarnath yatris.My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims 1/2 — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) July 10, 2017

Heartfelt condolences to those who have been killed en route Amarnath. Praying for the injured. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) July 10, 2017

Very disturbing news from Amarnath Yatra. My prayers with family of victims. Hope situation normalizes soon. — Dr Ajoy Kumar (@drajoykumar) July 10, 2017

As I get ready to take off for #Iraq, my heart pains 2hear of d shameful act of terror at #Amarnath.Condolences 2d families of the bereaved. — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) July 10, 2017

I condemn strongly the attack on #Amarnath pilgrims, in which devotees have been killed. It is a cowardly act to target peaceful pilgrims. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 10, 2017

I strongly condemn brutal & cowardice terrorist attack on #Amarnath yatris in Anantnag.This act of shame must be stopped. — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) July 10, 2017

Deeply saddened by the news coming in. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. May God give you strength and peace. #Amarnath — Amit V. Deshmukh (@AmitV_Deshmukh) July 10, 2017