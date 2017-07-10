'Pained Beyond Words' Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Amarnath Yatra Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack in a series of tweets. "India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate," he said.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 10, 2017 23:32 IST
New Delhi:  Condemnation poured in from across the country after a terrorist attack killed seven Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and left 12 injured. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a statement, "This is an assault on our values and traditions which we hold dear. We will leave no stone unturned to root out the perpetrators of this heinous crime." Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences stating that, "India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate."

Leader of the opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad reacted to the attack calling it 'an unforgivable act by the terrorists'. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah condemned the attack on Amarnath yatris. He said it is 'tragic and terrible'. Omar Abdullah tweeted - "These terrorists are the enemies of Kashmir & Kashmiriyat no two ways about that." Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in a statement according to news agency ANI, expressed sorrow over the Anantnag attack targeting Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. She also asked for investigation into lapses in security.

Terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims at 8:20 pm in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district this evening. The terrorists also fired at a police party in Bantegoo area in the district.

The attack was widely condemned on Twitter. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack in a series of tweets- 
  Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted saying, "Appalling! Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on Amarnath Yatris. My heart goes out to the bereaved families.May the injured recover soon."

