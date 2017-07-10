'Pained Beyond Words' Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Amarnath Yatra Terror Attack

Leader of the opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad reacted to the attack calling it 'an unforgivable act by the terrorists'. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah condemned the attack on Amarnath yatris. He said it is 'tragic and terrible'. Omar Abdullah tweeted - "These terrorists are the enemies of Kashmir & Kashmiriyat no two ways about that." Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in a statement according to news agency ANI, expressed sorrow over the Anantnag attack targeting Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. She also asked for investigation into lapses in security.
Terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims at 8:20 pm in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district this evening. The terrorists also fired at a police party in Bantegoo area in the district.
The attack was widely condemned on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack in a series of tweets-
Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017
My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017
India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017
I have spoken to the Governor and Chief Minister of J&K and assured all possible assistance required.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017
Terrorist attack on #AmarnathYatra is the most reprehensible act. My condolences to the bereaved families.(1/2)— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) July 10, 2017
This incident should add to our determination to eliminate terrorism. (2/2)— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) July 10, 2017
Very sad news. The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough. My sympathies to the families & prayers for the injured.— Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) July 10, 2017
Every right thinking Kashmiri must today condemn the killing of the Amarnath yatris and say, unequivocally - this is #NotInMyName— Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) July 10, 2017
An assault on composite culture of #Kashmir & indeed on India's traditionally resilient civilization.Are apologists listening? #Amarnath— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 10, 2017
I share the pain & anguish of families who lost loved ones in the terror attack on innocent Amarnath Yatris today— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) July 10, 2017
Strongly condemn the attack on Amarnath yatris and the police. Terrorism unacceptable anywhere in the world— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 10, 2017
Any attack on the secular fabric of the nation is condemnable #AmarnathYatra— Meira Kumar (@meira_kumar) July 10, 2017
Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted saying, "Appalling! Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on Amarnath Yatris. My heart goes out to the bereaved families.May the injured recover soon."
We strongly condemn this attack. Our condolences to the families of the bereaved. https://t.co/kxB1x9YG9x— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) July 10, 2017
I have no words to express my deep pain on the killing of innocent pilgrims traveling to the holy shrine of Amarnath. It is a henious act.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 10, 2017
Cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 10, 2017
I have spoken to the BJP District President and MLC from Anantnag and asked our karyakartas in Kashmir to help the pilgrims in need.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 10, 2017
Extremely condemnable n shocking attack on #Amarnath Yatris,an onslaught on National Unity and harmony.Prayers with families of victims!— Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (@vinay1011) July 10, 2017
Strongly condemn dastardly killing of Amarnath pilgrims in #Anantnag, my govt extends all help to injured, tighter security needed for Yatra— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 10, 2017
Every Indian including Kashmiris will condemn the attack on Amarnath Yatris. Yatris are the most peace loving people.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 10, 2017
Militants responsible for the attack have put to shame the entire Kashmir valley and its people.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 10, 2017
Pained to hear abt cowardly attack on #AmarnathYatra pilgrims. Time to act tough,crush militants & their sponsors. Prayers with affected— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) July 10, 2017
Condemn the cowardly terror attack on the Amarnath yatris.My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims 1/2— Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) July 10, 2017
Heartfelt condolences to those who have been killed en route Amarnath. Praying for the injured.— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) July 10, 2017
Very disturbing news from Amarnath Yatra. My prayers with family of victims. Hope situation normalizes soon.— Dr Ajoy Kumar (@drajoykumar) July 10, 2017
As I get ready to take off for #Iraq, my heart pains 2hear of d shameful act of terror at #Amarnath.Condolences 2d families of the bereaved.— Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) July 10, 2017
I condemn strongly the attack on #Amarnath pilgrims, in which devotees have been killed. It is a cowardly act to target peaceful pilgrims.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 10, 2017
I strongly condemn brutal & cowardice terrorist attack on #Amarnath yatris in Anantnag.This act of shame must be stopped.— Om Birla (@ombirlakota) July 10, 2017
Deeply saddened by the news coming in. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. May God give you strength and peace. #Amarnath— Amit V. Deshmukh (@AmitV_Deshmukh) July 10, 2017