Traders Can E-Verify Goods And Services Tax (GST) Registration Application Via OTP

Any person registering for GST will have to declare his PAN, mobile number, e-mail address



This is in addition to the option of using banking channel or electronic verification code (EVC), for e-verification of the enrolment.



"The Council has given us powers to notify any other mode of verification. Suppose, people are not able to link with the help of digital signature or e-sign, one more method is bank, and one more option for us is to verify by sending OTP on his registered mobile," an official said.



Any person registering for GST will have to declare his Permanent Account Number (PAN), mobile number, e-mail address and the state or union territory his business is located in the registration form.



While the PAN shall be validated by the CBDT, the mobile will be verified through a one-time password (OTP) sent to the mobile number; e-mail address shall be verified through a separate OTP sent to the said mail address.



On successful verification, a temporary reference number will be generated and communicated to the applicant on the said mobile number and e-mail address.



The GST Registration rules provide that along with the reference number, the applicant will have to electronically submit an application, duly signed or verified through EVC. On receipt of an application, an acknowledgement shall be issued electronically to the applicant.



The GST Council, according to the official, has given given leeway to businesses to opt for OTP for e-verification of the registration application.



