To Choke Terror Funding, Case Registered Against Hafiz Saeed, Kashmiri Separatists

Weeks after the National Investigation Agency carried out raids targetting Kashmiri separatist leaders, the Enforcement Directorate too moved in, registering a case of money laundering against the separatists and the Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed on Friday.Enforcement Directorate officials said they were probing how funds were received from Pakistani sources through hawala to finance terror activities and fund separatist activities. The agency's case also names the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Dukhtaran-e-Millat.