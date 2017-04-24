Student Protests In Srinagar As Mehbooba Mufti Meets PM Narendra Modi In Delhi: 10 Points

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met PM Narendra Modi today over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi: Clashes broke out today as hundreds of students tried to take out a protest march in Srinagar but were stopped by the police. The students took out their march from SP College on one of the busiest areas of Srinagar. According to the police, some of them threw stones after which security forces used batons. More violence erupted in the afternoon at the Lal Chowk area as the protests intensified. In the afternoon, a leader of the ruling PDP was shot dead by suspected terrorists.