Student Who Claimed Google Job Being Investigated In Chandigarh

A teenager falsely claimed to have been hired by Google at a package of Rs 1.44 crore, prompting the Chandigarh Education Department to hold an inquiry into the matter.GMSSS principal Indra Beniwal told PTI today, "I have submitted all the necessary documents and proof to the Director, Education who has ordered an inquiry."Harshit Sharma, who completed his 12th standard with IT stream last year from the government school here, hogged the limelight after claiming to have been hired by tech giant for graphic designing.Public Relations Department, Chandigarh Administration, had on July 29 even issued an official release about it after the school principal sent the department Sharma's "achievement" details.However, his claims were found to be fake after Google reportedly denied hiring him."Harshit's parents have accepted that their son has committed a mistake (by claiming to have been selected by Google)," Ms Beniwal said.However, she said the school authorities should have verified the claims before sending his details to the department for issuing a press note."We should have verified the documents," Ms Beniwal said. She said the UT education department has ordered an inquiry into the matter.Beniwal said she had not been able to talk to Sharma since this matter came to light. "His mother told me that he was advised by doctors take rest as he was unwell," she said. Sharma hails from Mathana in Haryana's Kurukshetra district.The press note issued by the department had said, "A student of GMSSS-33D, Chandigarh, Class 12 (IT) stream, Harshit, has been selected for graphic designing by Google. He will be trained for graphic designing for an initial period of one year and will receive a stipend of Rs 4 lakh per month." "After completion of his training he will get a remuneration of Rs 12 lakh per month. He went for an online interview through video conferencing and was selected on the basis of posters designed by him while studying in class 12 under the supervision of his teachers," it had said."His achievements will act as a morale booster for other students and they will be inspired to make forays into this field," the release had said.